North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead Through July 10

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Description of Scheduled Work

• Building the piers:

Pier 1 (closest to the North End): Hammer Head V-Pier formwork

Pier 2: V-arms formwork

Pier 3: V-arms formwork, rebar installation, and concrete placements

Pier 4: Grout column, concrete placements, and installing infill steel

Pier 5 (closest to Charlestown): Installing precast beams, grouting column, and concrete placements

• Installing, moving, and maintaining silt curtains and barges in the water

• Installing permanent fender piles and temporary bents

Work Hours

•Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

•Prior to 6/27:

*Pier 4: installing precast beams

Travel Tips

The Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs, near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.