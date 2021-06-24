General Patient and Family Advisory Council at MGH Improving Care

A Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) is a group of patients, family members, and hospital staff dedicated to improving the care experience of patients and family members. By providing their unique perspectives, PFAC members play a crucial role in shaping services, programs, and initiatives. MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center greatly values PFAC collaborations to provide the best care experience possible.

MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center PFAC membership consists of recent experience with care at MGH Charlestown as a patient, and/or family member, comfort with sharing ideas and experiences in a group setting, diverse backgrounds and perspectives, ability to participate in regular General PFAC monthly meetings in the early evening, support of MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center’s mission and passion about making a difference.

If you are interested in participating, we look forward to hearing from you. To request an application, or for more information, please email: [email protected] Your responses will remain confidential and will be reviewed by MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center clinical staff. You can expect to hear about your application status within 2 weeks.