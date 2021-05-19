Spillane Qualifies for City Council At-Large Ballot

The Jon Spillane for Boston City Council At-Large campaign announced that Jon Spillane, of Beacon Hill, has officially qualified for the September Primary ballot, after the Boston Elections Department verified the required 1,500 signatures from the Spillane campaign. In total, the Spillane campaign has collected over 3,000 signatures on 90 sheets, representing the support of thousands of registered Boston voters from neighborhoods across the city.

As one of the first At-Large campaigns to make the ballot, the Spillane campaign solidifies its position as a top contender with the city-wide organization and grassroots momentum to elect Jon Spillane to serve as City Councilor At-Large. Over 70 volunteers have taken part in collecting signatures, soliciting signatures from family, friends, neighbors, and at train stations and grocery stores across Boston.

“The outpouring of support our campaign has received across large swaths of Boston has been incredible to witness,” said Jon Spillane, candidate for Boston City Council At-Large. “Our vision for the City Council centers on our neighbors and community members, the folks who raised me and who I’m proud to have looked up to my whole life. As Boston rebuilds from the pandemic, I would be humbled to bring my experience working in City Hall to the table as a City Councilor At-Large, getting to work and ready to deliver results on day one.”

In April, the campaign also released their official announcement video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmeS7lgPMlw&t=1s), which features Jon Spillane, a lifelong Bostonian and former City Council and Department of Neighborhood Development staffer, taking public transit and speaking with residents about increasing access to City services. The video, which highlights Jon’s extensive knowledge of City government and readiness for office on day one, is intended to recruit attendees to the campaign’s official kick-off event on May 25th.

In addition to the crowded Mayoral election, five of the Boston City Council’s thirteen members are not running for re-election, leaving three district council seats and two At-Large seats open. The next Council will not only play a major role in the COVID-19 recovery, but will also be in charge of re-drawing council district lines based on the 2020 census results.

Jon Spillane, candidate for Boston City Council At-Large, is a lifelong Bostonian, experienced community organizer, and dedicated civil servant. A graduate of Boston Latin School, Boston College, and Suffolk Law School, Jon has worked to address Boston’s housing crisis as part of Boston’s Department of Neighborhood Development (DND), where he helped to create over 1,000 affordable housing units across the City. As the Director of Budget and Director of Neighborhood Services for Council Chair of Ways and Means Kenzie Bok, Jon helped manage one of the toughest city budgets in recent memory and advocated for residents affected by COVID-19, connecting tenants to rent relief and small businesses to Boston’s Office of Economic Development. Jon previously served on Mayor Walsh’s Spark Boston Council, which works with City Hall to represent and advocate for young adults in Boston aged 20 to 34. Currently, Jon is a member of the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee and is a founder and current Young Professional Board Member of the Genesis Foundation for Children, which helps children with rare diseases and rare genetic disorders. To learn more about Jon, follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and stay connected at https://www.jonforboston.com/.