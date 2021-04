The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold a public meeting on Tuesday April 6 at 7pm. The agenda includes a presentation by the BPDA on developments in Charlestown by the developers of the site at 201 Main Street (over the 99 Restaurant). The meeting will be held both via Zoom and in-person at the Knights of Columbus (<50% capacity; masks required), 545 Medford Street. Please send questions via email to [email protected]