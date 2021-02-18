Charlestown State Delegation supports waiving mayoral special election

Both of Charlestown’s members of the state delegation signed on to a letter from the Boston Delegation last week in support of the Home Rule Petition that would eliminate the potential mayoral special election if Mayor Martin Walsh were to leave the seat before March 6.

State Rep. Dan Ryan and Sen. Sal DiDomenico both signed on to the letter, which was presented with a Home Rule Petition passed by the City Council, and presented to the leaders of the State Legislature by Roxbury/Fenway State Rep. Chynah Tyler.

Rep. Tyler is the chair of the Boston Delegation from the 7th Suffolk district.

“We write to you today in strong support of the Home Rule Petition passed by the Boston City Council and signed by Mayor Martin Walsh to waive the requirement for a special municipal election to fill the vacancy he will leave behind,” read the letter. “Amid the pandemic, we truly understand the burden placed upon the City and the risk to people’s health and safety in holding two special elections. The health and safety of all residents of Boston is our number one priority.”

The Home Rule Petition has been filed as HD 1757 ‘An Act Relative to the Office of the Mayor of the City of Boston.’

The letter indicates the delegation will work quickly to usher the Home Rule through the legislature and calls on House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka to help in that effort.

The entire Boston Delegation signed the letter in addition to Ryan and DiDomenico.