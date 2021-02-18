Ambroz named as new Boys & Girls Club of Boston president

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (BGBC) has named David Ambroz its new Nicholas President and CEO. Succeeding Josh Kraft as the third executive to hold the position, and 15th professional leader in the organization’s 128-year history, Ambroz will lead BGCB into its next chapter, supporting members and families across Boston and Chelsea.

Ambroz begins his term Monday, April 5, 2021.

Ambroz brings deep experience in equity, diversity, and engagement in the corporate, public and philanthropic sectors, and comes to BGCB from Walt Disney Television (WDT) where he served as Executive Director, Corporate Social Responsibility since 2012. While at Disney, Ambroz led the company’s social responsibility and philanthropic efforts, aligning charitable giving and pro-social activities with business and brand objectives and establishing programs and initiatives to drive employee engagement while advancing diversity and inclusion. Among his achievements at WDT, Ambroz developed a production assistant intern program across all WDT networks, creating a talent pipeline, recruiting individuals from underrepresented communities into shows and production, and advancing depictions of diverse talent.

“At the core of my life is a drive to empower the youth from the communities where I come from, places full of potential but unequal opportunity,” said Ambroz. “The Nicholas President and CEO role is a chance for me to serve the children and communities of Boston, with the full breadth of resources in people and knowledge that BGCB brings. I’m eager to build on the incredible strength already in place.”

Ambroz is the co-founder of FosterMore, a national awareness campaign for foster care and adoption influenced by his own childhood experience of homelessness, and time spent in foster care, a role for which he was awarded President Barack Obama’s Champions of Change award. He is also the President of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission, a position appointed by the mayor, and previously served as Executive Director of the Los Angeles City College Foundation, where he raised and managed a multimillion-dollar endowment.

“David is a strategic, visionary thinker who will be a terrific leader during a time of great change for the organization. I am excited to welcome him to Boston,” said Dave Johnson, Executive Chair of the Board. “For nearly 130 years, BGCB has lived up to its mission to be there for our members and families, no matter what, and this year has proved no different. David’s life experiences mirror the challenges faced by many of the youth we serve, leading to an unquestionable passion for providing opportunity for kids who might otherwise not have it. As we continue to work with our communities and program partners to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, David is a cross-functional leader who will help BGCB grow in the years ahead through his deep experience embedding innovation into philanthropic programming.”

“Boston is lucky to have David Ambroz. I know Ambroz will bring strategy, ambassadorship, innovative thinking, and most importantly his ceaseless energy in service to others—especially children—to his new role at BGCB,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who named Ambroz to the LA City Planning Commission in 2013, where he continues to serve.

A nationwide search was led by Spencer Stuart under the aegis of the BGCB CEO Search Committee which included Johnson and fellow Board members, Trustees, and Club alumni. The committee was further supported by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and prioritized finding a candidate with a passion for BGCB’s mission and a clear commitment to the well-being and development of its members, along with the strategic leadership skills needed to foster partnerships and cement BGCB’s position as a leading force in the city.

“I look forward to David bringing his personal and professional experience, fundraising skills, demonstrated civic work, and ability to forge and maintain strong partnerships to BGCB. Boston is a city in transformation, with new leadership all around,” said BGCB Director Michele Courton Brown, a member of the search committee. “As a leading nonprofit with high standards, a distinguished history of service to its members and wonderful opportunity ahead, BGCB is a tentpole of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. I have no doubt David will harness that magic for our members.”

Ambroz received a juris doctorate degree from the UCLA School of Law and has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, NY.