Edwards Announces Return of Snow Angels

Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards has announced the launch of the third

year of the Snow Angels program. Councilor Edwards started the program in the winter of 2018-2019 to connect elderly and disabled residents with volunteers to help them clear their sidewalks after snowstorms.

“The Snow Angels program is about neighbors helping neighbors and coming together as a community,” said Councilor Edwards. “Each year so far the program has grown and my hope is that it continues to grow this year. I’m proud that this will be our third year running the program. The pandemic has isolated a lot of our seniors. Helping them by shoveling snow is a small but meaningful and impactful way for us to help them.”

Sign ups for a Snow Angel volunteer are available to District One residents that are either disabled or aged 65 or older. The registration period will be open until December 31st. People interested in either signing up for a volunteer or to be a volunteer can do so by filling out the form posted on Councilor Edwards’ Facebook page. The program will attempt to match those that sign up for help with nearby volunteers to shovel snow.

Residents with any questions can call Councilor Edwards' office at 617-635-3200 or send an email to [email protected] .

