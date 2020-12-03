Green Line Extension Virtual Public Meeting Set for Dec. 9

The Green Line Extension (GLX) project team will provide the public with a general project update on Wednesday, December 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This presentation will feature a visual tour of the project showing the latest progress on construction activities.

The meeting will be held via a Zoom webinar. Members of the public may register here. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent that contains information about joining the webinar.

These meetings are accessible to people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. Accessibility accommodations and language services will be provided free of charge, upon request, as available. Such services include documents in alternate formats, translated materials, assistive listening devices, and interpreters (including American Sign Language). For accommodation or language assistance, please contact MassDOT’s Chief Diversity and Civil Rights Officer by phone (857-368-8580), fax (857-368-0602), TTD/TTY (857-368-0603) or by email at [email protected]

For more information on the GLX project, please visit www.mass.gov/GLX.