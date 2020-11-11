CNC Corner

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold a public meeting on Tuesday November 17 at 7pm. The agenda includes presentations by two marijuana dispensaries proposed to be located in Charlestown. Also, there will be a discussion of the rise in part one crime in town, especially larceny. Instructions on how to attend the meeting will be posted on our website within 72 hours of the meeting time – https://charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org/Calendar.html. For any questions, please send emails to [email protected]