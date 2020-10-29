COVID-19 Continue to Spike in Boston; Charlestown’s Positive Test Rate Drops 2 Percent

After Charlestown posted a 176 percent increase in the neighborhood’s COVID-19 positive test rate the numbers have dropped slightly but still remains above 4 percent.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) of the 7,388 Charlestown residents tested for COVID-19, 4.6 percent were found to be positive by last Friday–down from the 4.7 percent that was reported two Fridays ago by the BPHC. The citywide average is 7.8 percent of those tested–a 36 percent increase over the course of last week. .

Earlier this month, only 1.7 percent of Charlestown residents were testing positive for the virus but that number jumped dramatically as cases spike in the city.

The data shows that overall since the pandemic began 3.9 percent of Charlestown residents tested were found to be COVID positive.

The COVID-19 infection in Charlestown increased 5 percent last week but still remains below the citywide average.

According to the latest BPHC data released last Friday the neighborhood’s COVID infection rate went from 132.8 cases per 10,000 residents to 139.5 cases per 10,000 residents. The citywide average is 281.3 cases per 10,000 residents.

Over the week 13 more Charlestown residents became infected with the virus bringing the total number of cases in the neighborhood to 271.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus rose by 5.5 percent last week from 18,834 cases to

19,880 confirmed cases. So far 17,122 Boston residents have fully recovered from the virus. The total number of fatalities in the city remains at 777.