USS Constitution and Museum Celebrate 223rd Birthday

USS Constitution and the USS Constitution Museum celebrated the 223rd birthday of the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world during a Facebook Live presentation, Wednesday, October 21.

The broadcast will began at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, highlighting pivotal moments in USS Constitution’s history, launching a special Museum project with Boston Public School students, announcing a special birthday gift, and concluding with a 21-gun salute fired from the ship.

The event showcased a reversed timeline, as the ship’s Sailors and Museum educators discussed significant milestones in the ship’s history, leading back to its launch on Oct. 21, 1797.

The live stream will be available on the U.S. Navy’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/usnavy as well as on USS Constitution’s www.facebook.com/ussconstitutionofficial and the USS

Constitution Museum’s www.facebook.com/ussconstitutionmuseum.