COVID-19 Infection Rate Remains Steady in Charlestown

While other Boston neighborhoods and city and towns bordering Charlestown are seeing some dramatic spikes in COVID-19 infections the numbers here seem to still remain relatively low.

Last week, the COVID-19 infection rate in Charlestown only rose 1.8 percent from last week and 8 percent over the past month.

According to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) on Friday Charlestown’s COVID infection rate went from 108.7 cases per 10,000 residents to 110.7 cases per 10,000 residents. The citywide average is 216.3 cases per 10,000 residents.

As of Friday only 4 more residents became infected with the virus in Charlestown and there were 215 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This was a 1.8 percent increase from the 211 cases reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

As of Last week the BPHC reported that 3,582 residents were tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that overall since the pandemic began only 6.1 percent of residents tested were found to be COVID positive.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus rose 2.5 percent last week from 14,571 cases to 14,940 cases. So far 11,061 Boston residents have fully recovered from the virus and five additional residents died last week bringing the total of fatalities in the city to 746.