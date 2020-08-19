Rep. Dan Ryan Visits Charlestown NEW Health Testing Site for Health Centers Week

To honor National Health Centers Week, State Rep. Dan Ryan visited the Charlestown NEW Health Center test site on Tufts Street in the Bunker Hill Development last Tuesday, Aug. 11.

NEW Health said Rep. Ryan has been instrumental in securing COVID-19 funding for the Center’s test site, which went up in May due to a lack of testing sites in Charlestown. In early August, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a $1 billion supplemental budget bill for COVID-19 expenses and to prepare health systems for a second wave. Baker said that will result in no net cost to the Commonwealth after anticipated federal reimbursements. NEW Health said Rep. Ryan ensured $500,000 in funding was included and designated to NEW Health’s testing sites in Charlestown and the North End, so that they can continue to operate for the foreseeable future.

The testing tent in Charlestown was destroyed during a storm in June, causing a brief disruption in testing. This funding allows for a new and sturdier tent, as well as a hexapod that provides an extra level of protection for both testers and patients. Rep. Ryan has been an avid supporter since the health center opened its Charlestown location in 2015, providing family health care, behavioral health and addiction services, they said.

NEW Health is the only provider in Charlestown to provide dental and vision to the community even if patients are uninsured.

NEW Health has COVID-19 testing sites in the Charlestown and North End, which are open to all NEW Health patients and all residents of both neighborhoods, regardless of symptoms or insurance. The Charlestown site (15 Tufts Street) is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; the North End site (behind the Nazzaro Community Center at 30 North Bennet St.) is open Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 617-643-8000 for the North End location and 857-238-1100 for the Charlestown location.