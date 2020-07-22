New Housing Construction on Bunker Hill Street Going Full-Blast after COVID Shutdown

Just as the framing for the first floor of the housing project on Bunker Hill Street began in March, COVID-19 entered the scene and shut down the project – a well-received nine-unit housing construction across from St. Francis de Sales Church.

Now, however, developer CJ Doherty of Bunker Hill Development LLC, said they are back on track and ready to deliver the project to the market in the spring of 2021.

“We’re back to work now,” he said. “The framing is continuing. That construction portion will wrap up in the next few weeks – the hammer and nails portion. Then we’ll focus on the inside parts like the heating, electrical and plumbing. Obviously, the COVID-19 shut us down, so we’re not likely to be completed until the latter half of the winter. We hope to bring the units to market by the spring of 2021.”

That slowdown cost them several months, but he said he was grateful the City was able to open their job back up in May.

“We had the first floor framed and we started to work on the second floor when the COVID-19 shut down started,” he said. “We were in the second wave of projects though approved to re-open at the end of May.”

Doherty was born in Charlestown, and raised in Medford. The lot was a long-time vacant property and he said he plans to create something that matches the neighborhood and “looks like it’s always been there.”

The project will feature nine condominium units for sale, most of them being three-bedroom, larger units (1,800 to 2,000 sq. ft.). There will be two parking spaces for every unit, and the third-floor units will have roof deck. That will be great as the project sits high on top of a hill so that there are wonderful views of Boston on one side, and great views of Admiral’s Hill and East Boston on the other side.

The next steps will be putting in the siding and windows, as well as some drainage infrastructure and the interior finishes.

Doherty said it was exciting to be back to work on the project, and to begin seeing it come together.

“It’s always exciting to get beyond the design and permitting part of a project and you envision what the future project will be,” he said. “I usually spend that time walking through the building mentally. Now, to see it come out of the ground and take shape is exciting.”

Doherty said he is committed to getting the project in on time and also to make sure the neighborhood is satisfied with the construction activities.