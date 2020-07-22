Lt. Michael Quinn Scholarship Raffle

With the COVID-19 pandemic postponing this year’s Lt. Michael Quinn Scholarship fundraising events (scholarship banquet, golf tourney, etc.), a $10,000 virtual raffle will be held to help raise funds for the 2021 award. Raffle tickets are $100 each and the winning ticket will be drawn on August 29 (the 51st anniversary of Michael’s death). If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, please contact Ronan Fitzpatrick at 617-242-5493, or by E-mail at [email protected]

Lt. Michael P. Quinn gave the ultimate sacrifice in the Quang Nam Province in South Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his bravery.