Free Backpack Giveaway at TCC Charlestown Store Sunday

This Sunday, TCC – a subsidiary of Verizon Wireless, is donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. as a part of its 8th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. This year will mark more than one million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched.

From 1-4 p.m. this Sunday, July 26, families in Charlestown and across Massachusetts are invited to visit their local TCC stores to pick up backpacks for their children, while supplies last.

Each participating store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees. The Charlestown store is located at 25 Austin St. in the Bunker Hill Mall.