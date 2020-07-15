North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead: July 12 – July 25

The following is a summary of work being done and travel impacts due to construction on the North Washington Street Bridge.

Traffic Shifting Onto Temporary Bridge

(July 17 – 19)

Starting July 17, traffic will be shifted onto the new temporary North Washington Street Bridge. We will shift one travel direction at a time, in three stages over the weekend:

•Inbound traffic to Keany Square will shift to the temporary bridge and inbound lanes on the existing bridge are closed.

•Outbound traffic to City Square shifts to temporary bridge and outbound lanes on existing bridge closed

•Sidewalk on temporary bridge opens and sidewalk on existing bridge closes. The Freedom Trail will be temporarily relocated to the temporary bridge along with its respective signage. Pedestrians will shift from the harbor-side sidewalk to the locks-side sidewalk.

On Monday morning, after Stage 3 is complete, we will begin demolition of the old bridge.

Travel Impacts

•N. Washington Street Inbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions across the bridge and additional lane reductions at Keany Square will continue. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays.

•N. Washington Street Outbound: Off-peak daytime lane reductions will continue across the bridge to City Square. One lane across the bridge and all turn movements will be available from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. on weekdays.

Once the temporary bridge is opened, two inbound and one outbound travel lanes will always be available.

Scheduled Work

•In the week of July 19, demolition of the old bridge including prep work, equipment staging, and barrier installments.

Work Hours

Daytime (6 a.m.– 3 p.m.) for general work.

Starting on July 20, during the daytime in continuous two shifts (6 a.m. – 1 a.m.) crews will work to demolish the current bridge.

Work That Has Been Completed

Installation of the temporary pedestrian/vehicle bridge, drainage work, and installation of the fender system.