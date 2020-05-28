CNC Community Corner

Notice – Due to the status of the Boston restrictions with respect to COVID-19 and the current regulations, the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will wait to hold its next public meeting on Tuesday June 23, 7pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street. City Councilor Michelle Wu will be joining us.

If you decide to attend, wear a mask and follow the guidelines for a safe visit. We will be monitoring the number of people attending the meeting with a maximum according to the rules posted in June. According to those regulations there will be seating at a distance for the council members and the public.

Contact any one of us at www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org or Quinlan Locke, our City Hall liaison ([email protected]), with any neighborhood- or other city-related concerns. Take special care of yourself, your family, and our community at this time.