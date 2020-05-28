Bunker Hill Car Parade Called off on Advice from the City

Start your engines…or maybe don’t.

The Battle of Bunker Hill Day car parade that has been carefully planned for June 14 to prevent an all-out cancellation of the event has now been called off.

Parade Coordinator Arthur Hurley said the City had advised him it wasn’t a good idea and that people could congregate unexpectedly.

“On the advice of Boston City Hall, the car parade is called off,” said Hurley. “You never know what could happen. We’re going to try to put something together for the TV.”

As for Bunker Hill Day on June 17, Hurley said he’s still waiting to hear from the National Park Service on what their plan is for the sacred Charlestown holiday.