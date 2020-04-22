News Boston Strong by Patriot-Bridge Staff • April 22, 2020 • 0 Comments Marathon Daffodils during Marathon Week typically line the race route from Hopkinton to Copley Square – and in recent years they’ve expanded to neighborhoods all over Boston. The effort, started by Charlestown’s Diane Valle, still continued on this year despite not having a Marathon Monday on April 20. Instead, thousands of potted Marathon Daffodils popped up around Charlestown, including here at the Monument last Friday – a welcome sign of spring in unprecedented times.