Seeking Board Members with Imagination and Vision

Artists’ Group of Charlestown, established in 1997, is seeking new board members to continue and expand its presence in the community of Charlestown and beyond. A major asset of the AGC is the StoveFactory Gallery where artists, and the community come together to celebrate the arts.

Our 501C3 organization is looking for Board Members who are committed to the future of AGC, who will continue to develop partnerships between the local arts community as well as reaching out to emerging artists, schools and agencies.

Artists’ Group of Charlestown, currently, partners with the Harvard-Kent and the Warren Prescott School Art Programs, Friends of City Square Park/ Art in the Park, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Charlestown High School, Charlestown Coalition/ Turn It Around and has held Children’s Art Classes at the Boston Public Library/Charlestown Branch.

Our mission is to promote artists members work while incorporating local and emerging artist from other groups and organizations by sponsoring community events at the StoveFactory Gallery.

Your involvement will be appreciated in helping with ongoing programs, offering ideas for new ways to engage the community, and lending your skills with budgeting, scheduling events and activities, financial development, communications, membership growth. The board’s primary functions are to plan, schedule and help implement programming so these events will support the StoveFactory Gallery continued success.

We need your imagination, vision and enthusiasm! Our “volunteer” board meets once monthly, first Wednesdays at 6:30-8:00 PM at the StoveFactory Gallery.

Let us know if you will join us at our March 4th meeting by emailing at [email protected] or send us a note at AGC PO 290164 Charlestown, MA 02129

We’d love to see you there.