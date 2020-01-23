Neighborhood Roundup

Charlestown Girls Softball

Spring Registration and Winter Clinics will be held at the Harvard Kent School Gymnasium, 50 Bunker Hill Street from 6 – 8 p.m. on the following dates: January 27, February 3,10 and 24, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and30. Birth Certificate required for first time players, ages eligible 4-18 years old as of January 1, 2020. Contact Jack Schievink, [email protected] Phone: 617-201-4507 or Billy Nugent, [email protected], 617-447-3106.

Don’t miss “e”Inc.’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival!

On Jan. 25, 2020 from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. at Atlantic Wharf, 280 Congress St., Boston, “e” Inc. will host the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. The night will feature amazing short films on a variety of topics impacting the world today; topics such as: Wildlife, Indigenous People, Energy and Conservation, Thinking Globally, Water and River Issues, Ways to Act, and more! The emcee for the evening is Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards. This event is a fund raiser for “e” Inc., Charlestown’s Science Emporium located in the Navy Yard. It will be a wonderful night full of food, films, a cash bar, live music, and a silent auction. For more information, visit www.einc-action.org or call 617-242-4700.

Spaulding Peace Art Gallery Opening

The exhibit “Finding Your Strength” by the Artists Group of Charlestown opens with a reception at the Spaulding Peace Art Gallery, 300 First Avenue, 2nd Floor on Thursday, January 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Charlestown Youth Hockey Night at the 99

The Charlestown Ninety Nine Restaurant invites you to Dining with a Cause benefiting the Charlestown Youth Hockey program on Monday, February 3, between 4pm and 10pm (dine in or take out). Present the voucher located on www.cyha.com (electronically or in print) at the 99, and the CYHA will receive 15% off your bill. Raffling an autographed jersey from our hometown Bruins player Matt Grzelcyk!

Charlestown Gym Hockey 2020/2021 Registration

Registration for the 2020/2021 Gym Hockey season is being held at the Boys and& Girls Club High Street building on Saturday 1/25/20 from 9:30am to 11:30 a.m. Ages are 4 years old by 10/1/2020 to 9 years old (anyone who turns 10 years old before 2/1/21 is too old). There in a registration fee which is not paid until the fall when the season begins. You do not have to live in Charlestown to play. Come and watch a game while you register your child.

Spring (and Winter) Lacrosse Registration is now OPEN

All are welcome. The Charlestown Lacrosse and Learning Center has opened registration for its main Spring season and for its Winter skills seasons. The CLLC teaches the great game of Lacrosse to a diverse group of boys and girls, Grades K-8th. New players are always welcome regardless of skill level and scholarships are always available. We believe in the power of Lacrosse, as it is the great equalizer in the sporting world. You don’t need to be tall, strong, fast or big to be successful and it’s a communal sport where anyone can find a niche and be a productive member of the team. As a program, we promote the following core values in everything we do: Teamwork, Responsibility, Community Service, Patience, and Effort. Please call (617) 242-9328 or visit our website (www.charlestownlacrosse.com/registration) for more information and to register today!!!

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry Appeal

Since the start of the school year, the Food Pantry has had a great need for cereal to include in its distribution. Donations of non-perishable foods are also greatly appreciated.

Donations drops are: Food Pantry, 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank – 201 Main St. or the Parish Center – 46 Winthrop St. (by the Training Field). Or donate by sending checks to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald 617-990-7314.

Warren Prescott Ice Skating Party

The Warren-Prescott School Annual Ice Skating Party will be held Saturday, February 1, from 3:00-4:00pm at the Steriti Rink, 561 Commercial Street North End. The event is open to all Warren-Prescott school students, teachers, staff and their families. Ice Skate Rentals $5. Helmets are recommended for all children. 50/50 Raffle $1 per ticket, 12 tickets for $10, or 20 tickets for $15. In addition to a chance to win 50% of the proceeds from ticket sales, three lucky runner-ups will win Warren-Prescott branded t-shirts!