GLX Night and Weekend Work Update

•Looking ahead, limited tree removal is expected in the coming weeks along Monsignor O’Brien Highway between East Street in East Cambridge and the Gilmore Bridge/Charlestown Avenue. This work is needed to allow for the demolition, relocation, and reconstruction of a new Lechmere Station Viaduct this spring. This new viaduct will support transit service to and from the new Lechmere Station and beyond, connecting both new branches of GLX (the Union Square and Medford branches) to the existing Green Line system.