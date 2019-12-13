News

CNC Community Corner

by  •  • 0 Comments

Tutorial Monday:  The Spaulding-Charlestown Neighborhood Council Community Partnership Fund announces the fifth and final year of awarding grants to eligible non-profit organizations.  The first tutorial for applicants will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus at 545 Medford St. (note different location than prior years).  If you cannot make this date a second tutorial will be hosted on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the same location.  Please note that attendance at a tutorial by a member of the organization, not necessarily the primary author, is required in order to submit an application. All applications are due by Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 5 p.m. 

For more information, please contact Shelley Mogil ([email protected], 978-505-5473) or visit the CNC website at charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org   Applications for downloading will be available on Dec.  16, 2019, the day of the first tutorial.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.