CNC Community Corner

Tutorial Monday: The Spaulding-Charlestown Neighborhood Council Community Partnership Fund announces the fifth and final year of awarding grants to eligible non-profit organizations. The first tutorial for applicants will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus at 545 Medford St. (note different location than prior years). If you cannot make this date a second tutorial will be hosted on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the same location. Please note that attendance at a tutorial by a member of the organization, not necessarily the primary author, is required in order to submit an application. All applications are due by Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 5 p.m.

For more information, please contact Shelley Mogil ([email protected], 978-505-5473) or visit the CNC website at charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org Applications for downloading will be available on Dec. 16, 2019, the day of the first tutorial.