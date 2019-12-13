Elderly Luncheon Dec. 13, Townie Santa Volunteers Organizing

The new Townie Santa effort is about ready to have its first event of the season on Friday, Dec. 13, with the hosting of the first annual Townie Santa Luncheon.

The luncheon is open to any older adults and military veterans in the Town, and there will be transportation as well. Mayor Martin Walsh will be in attendance, and the lunch will be catered by Spinelli’s. DJ Smokey Cain will be playing all the favorites, and the Harvard Kent School Carolers will perform.

Kim Mahoney, of the Bunker Hill Associates, said preparations are well underway for the luncheon and they hope to have a large crowd on hand to encourage the community ahead of Christmas.

The event will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Father Mahoney Hall. Transportation shuttle stops include the following:

•10 a.m. – St. Francis de Sales Church

•10:10 a.m. – 100 Ferrin St.

•10:15 a.m. – 55 Bunker Hill St.

•10:25 a.m. – 104 1st Avenue (Navy Yard)

•10:40 a.m. – 42 Park St.

•10:50 a.m. – 20 Devens St.

•11 a.m. – Golden Age Center

Sponsors also include: Bunker Hill Associates, David M. Whelan Scholarship, RSM, Charlestown Mother’s Association, Bunker Hill Housing Redevelopment Team (Corcoran Jennison Associates/Leggat McCall Properties), Mayor Walsh and the City of Boston Age Strong Commission, and 40 Warren Street – DLJ Real Estate.

TOWNIE SANTA DISTRIBUTION EFFORTS

The larger effort for the revived Townie Santa effort is to distribute a homemade, hot ham dinner on Dec. 22 to several elderly residents and military veterans – along with goodie bags full of new gloves, hats and blankets.

Already, Mahoney said they have made great progress with donations and could use some volunteers for the upcoming Sorting Night on Dec. 16, and the Distribution Day on Dec. 22.

The idea, Mahoney said, is to distribute a hot, ham dinner with all the fixings – along with the goodie bags full of new gloves, hats and blankets – to designated senior citizens and military veterans on the morning of Dec. 22. All of the recipients will be expecting the delivery and volunteers will simply be given a list of addresses and the items to be delivered.

There are two opportunities to get involved, starting this Monday:

•Sorting Night – Monday, Dec. 16, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Harvard Kent School. Volunteers will sort through the donations of new gloves, hats and blankets and assemble them into goodie bags to be delivered.

•Distribution Day – Sunday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. All volunteers are to meet at the Harvard Kent School and the delivery instructions will be given out there.

For more information, contact Mahoney at [email protected]