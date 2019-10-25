Bunker Hill Mall Makes a Stretch With New Yoga Studio

Think of General Warren performing downward-facing dog.

That’s the idea behind the newest addition to the Bunker Hill Mall, where steps from the historic battlefield, Core Power Yoga will locate its latest Yoga studio. It will open in November and occupy the long-time location of Papa Gino’s, which closed down last winter.

Mall owners New England Development announced this week that the popular Yoga studio chain would be coming to the mall in November.

“We are delighted to welcome CorePower Yoga to Bunker Hill Mall,” said Melissa LaVita, Senior Marketing Director for Bunker Hill Mall. “CorePower Yoga is one the nation’s top yoga studios, a nice addition to the center. We know that area residents will enjoy the studio’s amenities and yoga offerings.”

The Charlestown studio will feature one studio room and a range of amenities including changing rooms with showers and lockers and a full retail boutique showcasing the latest in men’s and women’s activewear and accessories. CorePower Yoga has a network of more than 200 Yoga studios that are dedicated to consistency, offering an intensely physical workout, rooted in the mindfulness of Yoga through its variety of class options. New students will receive a free unlimited week of Yoga.

•In other Mall news, New England Development said they are in continuing discussions with the Postal Service to continue operations for the retail store at the Mall.

“Bunker Hill Mall continues to work with the Post Office in their search for a new location, including an option within the center,” said Issie Shait, executive vice president of property management for the Mall.

The Post Office was notified last fall that its lease in the Mall wasn’t being renewed. Instead, CVS intends to expand into that location as their current space is a bit smaller than their typical locations. Since that time, the Post Office has continued operating in the Mall, but with the threat of having to leave at any moment.

All of that distress could be solved very soon, Post Office officials said last summer.