The Anchor Ready to Finish Strong With Fall Events

The Anchor outdoor event space and beer garden in the Navy Yard is finishing the season strong with several events coming up this weekend, in preparation for the end of their season on Nov. 5.

Shelby Elwell of The Anchor said they are very excited about how things turned out this summer, and hope that there will be momentum for a return next year. Meanwhile, the fall is here and this weekend will feature great programming, including a major event with JamN 94.5 DJ Money Mav.

‘The Juice’ will feature Money Mav’s hip hop fashion show with music and a live mural on Friday, 6- 11 p.m.

Elwell said the event is a repeat of one they did in the summer, and it drew many new people to the Navy Yard. She said it was a great show and expects this Friday’s to be the same.

“I would say the hip hop show we’re having on Friday was extremely exciting for us when we did it earlier in the summer,” she said. “We had upwards of 400 people. It really fulfilled the mission we’re here for, which is to draw people from the neighborhood, from outside of Boston and from other parts of Boston to the Navy Yard…Our live music has also been very good all summer. We’ve had a rotation of six to 10 different acts that have gotten great responses.”

On Saturday, they’ll host their Halloween Movie Night, with ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Beetlejuice’ showing at the garden.

The Fall Market will take place on Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m., with vendors of all kinds.

Thursday, Oct. 24, will feature a comedy night with Host Josh Filipowski. The acts will be Kindra Lansburg and the Cambridge Center for Adult Education comedy class showcase, plus a surprise headliner. The night goes from 8-10 p.m.

After hosting a dessert festival on Nov. 2, The Anchor will begin prepartions to close up for the winter.

However, before that happens, they plan on having a Bon Voyage Farewell party entitled, ‘The Anchor Sets Sail.’

The Anchor is a seasonal beer garden and event space that has operated in the Navy Yard since May. The hopes are high by many in the neighborhood that it will return next summer, but that is still to be reviewed by the City.