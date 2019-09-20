Guide to Private Schools Special Section

PRESCHOOL

Beacon Hill Nursery School

74 Joy Street

Boston, MA 02114

617-227-0822

www.bhns.net

Beacon Hill Nursery School was founded in 1955 and has been a vital part of the downtown community since its inception with a consistent commitment to high quality early childhood education. Our primary mission is to create a nurturing community that instills a lifelong love of learning in its students. We cherish children’s innate curiosity through purposeful play guided by exceptional early childhood educators.

Our school is warm and welcoming, with two onsite playscapes, a dedicated library, seven classrooms and an indoor gym. All of our programs have a strong emphasis on play, hands-on engagement, open-ended exploration and social/emotional development. Enriched by weekly yoga and music classes, our program nurtures and engages children in an environment that cultivates creativity and joy in learning. Our Junior Kindergarten program is designed to maintain the hallmarks of our play-based programs for young children while offering increased structure, exposure to academic readiness skills, leadership opportunities and preparation for the transition to next schools.

Programs: Toddler (2-2.9 years) – 2 or 3 mornings (8:45am-12pm)

Preschool (2.9-4 years) – 5 mornings (8:45am-12pm)

Junior Kindergarten (4-5 years) – M-Th (8:45am-2pm), F (8:45am-12pm)

Extended Day: Early Drop-off 8:00-8:45am

Extended Day until 3:30 or 5:45pm

Deadlines: Sibling & Legacy Applications – November 15

All other Applications – January 15

Meet us: HillFest (at Charles & Mt. Vernon) – September 22, 12-2pm

Open Houses – October 3 & November 5, 6:30-8pm

Pre-register for our Open Houses online at www.bhns.net

Financial Aid: Need-based

Boston Children’s School

8 Whittier Place

Boston, MA 02114

617-367-6239

bostonchildrens- school.org

Established in 1965, the Boston Children’s School has been bringing the joy of learning to children between the ages of 2.9 and 8 years of age for over 50 years. Located in the historic West End section of Boston at Charles River Park, the Boston Children’s School attracts students from the greater Boston area and children from around the world. Our curriculum is both cognitively and developmentally age appropriate. Children learn and play in small groups, in individual, intimate classroom settings, allowing the classroom teachers to know each child and their individual learning style. In addition to daily classroom activities, the Boston Children’s School offers Spanish, sign language and music as part of its curriculum. All children have daily access to the on-site playground. Early Arrival, Late Stay and Extended Day Programs are available to all children.

The Boston Children’s School also offers a nine week “Summer Fun Program” to children between the ages of 3 and 10 years old. Detailed information about the Boston Children’s School, its academic year and summer programs, are available on the Boston Children’s School website at www.bostonchildrensschoolOrg. Please feel free to call Judy Langer, the Director of the Boston Children’s School with any questions that you may have or to set up a time to visit the school. The B.C.S. telephone number is 617- 367-6239.

Academic Year – September through May

Ages – 2.9 through 8 years old

Hours – 8:45a.m. – Noon for 2.7+ Preschool

8:45a.m. – 1pm for 3.0+ Preschool

8:45am – 1pm for 4.0+ Pre-Kindergarten

8:45am – 3pm for Kindergarten

8:45a.m. – 3p.m. for Transition Grades 1, 2 and 3

Early Arrival at 8:15am and Late Stay until 5:30p.m. is available.

Application Deadline is January 15th.

Tuition $10,750 – $20,500

Financial Aid – Limited Availability

Charlestown Nursery School

124 Main Street

Charlestown, MA

617-242-5169

charlestown-nurseryschool.com

Charlestown Nursery School (CNS) is an innovative program for children 2-5 years old that draws on the best research from Reggio Emilia, Montessori and other thoughtful approaches. Our curriculum is built around a series of explorations that grow out of the children’s own interests and integrates individualized instruction – combining the power of the children’s boundless curiosity with an expertly guided investigative approach that immerses the children in the process and joys of real discovery, with the goal of nurturing self-motivated, life-long learners. CNS has been recognized by educators from around the world and has been highlighted in many studies of high-quality early childhood.

The city’s resources – including parks, museums, libraries and historic attractions – are considered part of the school’s “campus,” and our frequent visits foster the child’s feeling of being at home in the wider world.

Ages: 2 – 5 years.

Tuition variable by program.

Early admission begins Nov.15

Drop in tours Thursdays at 9:30 begin October 3

Open Houses:

Thursday October 24, 6-8 PM

Sunday November 3, 3-5 PM

The Fessenden School

250 Waltham St.

West Newton, MA

617-630-2300

Fessenden.org

The Fessenden School is more than an independent day and boarding school for boys in Pre-K-Grade 9. It’s the perfect intersection of tradition and innovation. A place where tried and true educational techniques are woven seamlessly into a STEAM-inspired, passion-based curriculum. A diverse, inclusive, and nurturing community that emphasizes academic excellence and character development.

Parents appreciate Fessenden’s commitment to deliver a curriculum based on how boys learn best and are delighted with the individual support and encouragement their sons receive.

Educational leaders turn to Fessenden for guidance on developing curricula that encourage students to be creative problem solvers, critical thinkers, and global citizens. Fessenden also has the distinction of being one of only 12 schools in the world invited to partner with NuVu (an innovation school founded by MIT graduates) to deliver an academic program that prepares students for the world they will inherit.

Learn More at Third Thursdays, 8:30-10:00 AM, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, Dec. 19 and Jan. 16. Observe live classes and tour our 41-acre campus. Pre-register at fessenden.org/OH19.

Kingsley Montessori School

Toddler – Grade 6

30 Fairfield Street,

26 Exeter Street,

Boston, MA 02116

617-226-4927

kingsley.org

Located in the heart of Boston’s Back Bay, Kingsley is a premier independent day school serving ages 2 through 12 and guided by a unique blend of Montessori philosophy and innovative programming. Kingsley offers a Montessori education tailored to the talents, curiosity, and growth of each student. Our progressive, inquiry-based programs cultivate students’ social and academic development and prepare them to advance successfully to top public and private middle schools. Kingsley strives to make the most of each student’s unique gifts and interests and to empower students to take ownership of their learning so that they may become happy, confident, and successful learners for life. Our core values of knowing every child during their Foundational Decade of Learning and partnering with parents propel students to reach their potential.

Accreditations: American Montessori Society, Association of Independent Schools of New England, National Association for the Education of Young Children, National Association of Independent Schools, North American Montessori Teacher’s Association.

Grade: Toddler–6

338 students

Established in: 1991

Student Teacher Ratio: Toddler – 5:1; Preschool – 9:1; Lower Elementary – 8:1; Upper Elementary – 12:1

Average Class Size: 10 – 24, depending on grade. For more information, please email [email protected], call 617-226- 4927, or visit kingsley.org.

The Park School

Pre-K through Grade 8

171 Goddard Ave.

Brookline, MA 02445

617-277-2456

parkschool.org

Park is a vibrant, connected, and diverse community of faculty and parents working together to support 535 students along their transformative journey from age 4 to 14. Families come from more than 30 communities in the metropolitan area; one third come from Boston. The school is located on a 34-acre campus less than a mile from Jamaica Pond. Park offers after-school programs, transportation, and generous financial aid.

Tuition: $30,429 for PreKindergarten to $46,000 for Grade 8

Application deadline: Jan. 10, 2020

Diversity: 44% students of color

Financial Aid: 23% students receive financial assistance

Park Street School – Preschool

One Park Street

Boston, MA 02108

617-523-7577

www.parkstreet- school.org

Inspire. Discover. Become. It’s the experience for every child at Park Street School.

Consider the best education for children Toddler – Grade 6 in bright and sunny facilities in Beacon Hill! While our location is ideal, it’s our remarkable students, faculty and families working together, forming close relationships that creates a vibrant and nurturing community where children thrive.

Grounded in Core Knowledge philosophy, children build strong foundations of knowledge in the early years – an approach we believe is foundational to developing critical thinking skills necessary for lifelong learning. Learning here is active! Creativity, imagination, and social development are fostered through lessons, learning centers and play. Whether collecting leaves, discovering animals’ habitats in Ponds and Meadows, or bicycling in gym, children are “out of the chair” – making connections in and out of the classroom and between subjects. The learning is real and tangible, and it sets us apart. As a Christian school, we’re committed to guiding students in the formation of character and an understanding of God’s love for them. Connecting the mind and the heart – classroom learning and character education – is what makes Park Street School special.

Ages: 2-5 years Tuition: $9,975-$20,475; $2,000-$8,500 additional for afternoon programs Financial Assistance: Available for Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 6, with limited availability for Preschool. Hours:8:00 a.m.- noon for morning programs, Creative Afternoons noon-3:00 p.m. for ages 3 and up. Two, three, four and five-day programs available. Application deadline: Jan. 6 for priority for fall programs.

Shady Hill School

Pre-K through Grade 8

178 Coolidge Hill

Cambridge, MA 02138

617-520-5200

www.shs.org

Shady Hill is a Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 8 coed day school, with over 500 students, located on an 11-acre campus in Cambridge. Since our founding in 1915, the school has been committed to creating an environment where children are joyful, active learners who become confident and ethical citizens. The school honors the individual character of each child, encourages learning through collaboration, and values intellectual discipline. Central Subject, our fundamentally different approach to teaching and learning, fosters integrated study and the development of critical and creative thinkers and problem solvers. Grades Pre-K – 8 tuition in 2019-2020: $28,400 – $41,220.

Hours: 8:00 A.M. – 3:15 P.M.; half-day program for Pre-K; after-school program until 6:00 P.M. Application deadline: Dec. 15 for Pre-K and K; Jan. 4 for Grades 1 – 7. Open House: Sunday, October 27 – Lower School, 1-3PM; Middle School, 3-5PM.

Spruce St Nursery School

5 Avery St, Boston, MA 02111

(617) 482-5252

sprucestreet.org

Spruce Street Nursery School offers a joyous early learning experience for children from 2 through 5 years of age. In four open classrooms designed to stimulate creativity and enhance development, dedicated teachers lovingly provide both individual and group instruction and support. Lessons are planned thematically, with ample opportunities for exploration and guided instruction. Physical development is enhanced through regular trips to local playgrounds and Equinox. Parent involvement is an integral element of the Spruce Street experience, and the communication between teachers, parents, and children ensures a strong community.

Ages: 2 – 5 years

Tuition: $11,800 – $23,800

Hours: Morning Programs – 8:30am-1pm

Acorns 2 – 2.9 years M, W, F or T, TH;

Willows 2.10 – mid-threes 3, 4, and 5 day scheduling options;

Maples late 3s-early fours, 3, 4 and 5 day scheduling options;

Oaks 4 turning five during the school year, 5-day option only.

Early Arrival 7:30 – 8:30 am, separate fees apply

Extended Day 1-3:30 pm., separate fees apply

Late Day 1-5:30 pm

Application deadline for the 2020-2021 school year is January 12th

Financial aid: Need based

Admissions Open House: October 26th 9 am – 12 pm children are welcome!

St. John School

9 Moon Street

Boston, MA 02113

617-227-3143

www.sjsne.com

K3 -8th grade

Nestled in the heart of Boston’s North End, St. John School has groomed students for bright futures since 1895. We are a Catholic value-centered learning environment focused on educating students in an atmosphere that fosters a spirit of cooperation, faith, and academic excellence.

Welcoming pre-kindergarten through 8th grade students, we utilize innovative programs and a standards-based curriculum to educate the whole child. Our dedicated teachers and small class sizes ensure that each student’s unique progress is celebrated. Students enjoy a state-of-the-art computer lab, 1 to 1 iPad-to-child ratio, STEM programs, Italian language instruction, woodworking classes, our own aeroponic garden, and professional music classes. Our After School Program costs $300 per month and runs from 2:30 PM- 6:00 PM. Boston residents may be eligible for free bus transportation. Rolling admissions. Please join us for our Open House on Thursday, November 7th at 9:30 a.m.

Hours: Drop off starting at 7:30 AM, class time 8:00 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.

2019 Tuition: K3 Three day: $8,600/Five day: $10,000

K4 $5,900, K5 $5,750, Grades 1-8 $5,500

Torit Montessori School

45 Province Street (Infant, Toddler

& Pre-K)

300 Cambridge Street (Pre-K through

Grade 6)

Boston, MA 02114

(617) 523-4000

toritschool.org

Torit Montessori offers a unique education for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary students through Grade 6 in our two downtown campuses. In keeping with Dr. Maria Montessori’s own sense of globalism and commitment to peace education, we teach all our students – our future world citizens – Arabic, Mandarin and Spanish, along with courtesy, grace, and a spirit of community. Torit’s exceptional elementary curriculum is based on the Montessori Great Lessons, and is complimented by athletics, art, music, language, and a robust after school enrichment program. With guidance from faculty, students in grades 1 through 6 gain self-confidence to find their place in the world as they build the skills every global citizen needs, ranging from social interconnectedness to technological entrepreneurship. Torit’s goal is to support families in the challenging and rewarding work of raising educated, responsible, ethical, and motivated people.

From the moment you’re greeted at the door until the moment you say “maʿ al-salamah” or perhaps “adios,” you will see and experience the Torit difference. We invite you to experience that difference at an Open House, and to inquire via email at [email protected]

Infant, Toddler, Preschool: 7:30am to 2:45pm: Extended Day Enhancements until 5:45pm.

Elementary: 8:00am – 3:00 pm; After School Enrichment 3:00-5:45pm, including Science, Arts, and Athletics

Open House Dates at 300 Cambridge Street: October 20, 10am -12pm, November 7, 9am -11am, and November 15, 4:00pm to 5:00pm.

ELEMENTARY

Park Street School – Elementary

67 Brimmer Street

Boston, MA 02108

617-523-7577

www.parkstreet- school.org

Inspire. Discover. Become. It’s the experience for every child at Park Street School.

Consider the best education for children Toddler – Grade 6 in bright and sunny facilities in Beacon Hill! While our location is ideal, it’s our remarkable students, faculty and families working together, forming close relationships that creates a vibrant community where children thrive.

Grounded in Core Knowledge philosophy, children build strong foundations of knowledge in the early years – an approach we believe is foundational to developing critical thinking skills necessary for lifelong learning. Learning here is active! Whether it’s collecting field research in tidal pools, celebrating medieval festivals or bringing Shakespeare to life on stage, children are “out of the chair” – making connections in and out of the classroom and between subjects. The learning is real and tangible, and it sets us apart. As a Christian school, we’re committed to guiding students in the formation of character and an understanding of God’s love for them. Connecting the mind and the heart – classroom learning and character education – is what makes Park Street School special.

Grades: Kindergarten-Grade 6 Tuition: $28,000-$29,975; $1,500-$6,000 additional for afternoon programs. Financial Assistance: Available for Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 6, with limited availability for Preschool.

Hours: 8:00a.m.-3:00p.m. Grades 1-6; Kindergarten hours are M-TH 8:00p.m.-3:00p.m.; Fridays 8:00a.m.-noon with optional Kindergarten Enrichment, noon-3:00 p.m. After school program, clubs and private music lessons available until 5:30p.m. Application deadline: Jan. 6 for priority for fall programs

HIGH SCHOOL

Boston College

High School

150 Morrissey Blvd.

Boston, MA 02125

617-436-3900

bchigh.edu

Founded in 1863, BC High is a world-class, independent Jesuit, Catholic preparatory school for young men, grades 7-12. We offer students dynamic, urban learning experiences, unique to Boston, and unparalleled opportunities to explore the world through a vast network of international destinations and schools.

Our approach is rigorous, going beyond the academic to address the whole person: mind, body, and heart. We cultivate qualities that establish character — such as honesty, compassion, and humility — and provide students with a holistic framework to wrestle with the many complexities of life.

Here, future leaders begin to develop their potential and find their own unique voices. At the core of our culture is the Jesuit tradition of promoting justice globally. We ask tough questions and assess the systems that elevate some and oppress others. We work together toward a more ethical and inclusive world.

Our students learn to stand up boldly for what they believe in, including themselves, and become men who lead with integrity.

Be bold! Visit us to learn more the BC High Experience at our Open House on Saturday, October 26 – 10am or Sunday, October 27 – 11am or go to www.bchigh.edu.