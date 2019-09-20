News Disco for David Fundraiser by Patriot-Bridge Staff • September 20, 2019 • 0 Comments Lynne Woods, Joan Markham, Maryhelen Whelan (David Whelan’s wife), Mark Dowd, Alyce Sheehan, David Arbuckle, and Rose Berttuci gather for a photo before hitting the dance floor for the fourth annual Disco for David. The annual fundraiser brought more than 300 people to the Knights of Columbus Hall on Friday, Sept. 13. The fundraiser, named for the late David Whelan, has raised more than $37,000 in the last four years for memorial scholarships.