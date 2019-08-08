Partnership : ‘Pigtails and Potter’s Field’ Author, Urquhart, Signs with W. Brand Publishing

Kathleen M. Urquhart and W. Brand Publishing announced their partnership recently for advanced book promotion of Urquhart’s ‘Pigtails and Potter’s Field’ concentrating on television/film rights.

The book has excellent momentum and sales since its launch in September 2018, and now, W. Brand Publishing will seek new ventures between bookstores and various media outlets to take the book to the next level.

Author Kathleen Urquhart, a native of Charlestown, has recently signed with W.Brand Publishers for the television rights and book tour rights for her novel, ‘Pigtails and Potters Field.’ She was the first Charlestown Rose growing up, and got most of her inspiration for the book during her trip to Ireland to compete in the Western Rose Festival.

Urquhart explained her decision to sign with W. Brand Publishing, “I am thrilled to work with JuLee and W. Brand Publishing. I was fortunate in that I had a number of opportunities open to me, but I took to heart her self-professed passion: ‘…to empower writers to find a voice that breaks down the barriers in the hearts and minds of readers who need to hear the message–to heal, to connect, to remind, to survive.’ ‘Pigtails and Potter’s Field’ needs this type of voice and heart. I am confident in the team’s ability to take this very timely and relevant project to new and greater heights.

“I was intrigued from the very first chapter,” said JuLee Brand-Publisher/W. Brand Publishing, “Not only that but I was completely surprised by the plot twists Kathleen uses throughout the book. It takes a well-written book to fool me and ‘Pigtails and Potter’s Field’ did just that. We have very big aspirations for this book.”

Urquhart was raised in historic Charlestown. Educated at a private, female Catholic high school, she graduated from Burdett College in Boston. A true lover of all things New England, she divides her time between Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Having traveled to Ireland, Kathleen represented the United States at the International Western Rose Festival held in County Mayo, Ireland.

She was actually, also, the first Charlestown Rose to participate – winning the contest in the Town and heading to Ireland. There, she said, she got most of the inspiration for her book, ‘Pigtails and Potter’s Field.’

She works as an Executive Assistant to the President of a private college in Boston.