News Double Elimination by Patriot-Bridge Staff • August 8, 2019 • 0 Comments Torrin Snyderman (L) blasts a shot past Joe O’Leary (R) during action on Sunday in the Kitchen Kup Roller Hockey tournament. The tournament featured amazing action, once again, and an improbably double elimination win by the Medford team over Brendan Collier’s Charlestown team. Collier’s team had rolled through the tourney, but hit a wall on the experienced Russo Team from Medford – who beat Collier’s team twice to win the Kup late on Sunday evening.