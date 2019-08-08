News

Double Elimination

by  •  • 0 Comments
Torrin Snyderman (L) blasts a shot past Joe O’Leary (R) during action on Sunday in the Kitchen Kup Roller Hockey tournament. The tournament featured amazing action, once again, and an improbably double elimination win by the Medford team over Brendan Collier’s Charlestown team. Collier’s team had rolled through the tourney, but hit a wall on the experienced Russo Team from Medford – who beat Collier’s team twice to win the Kup late on Sunday evening.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.