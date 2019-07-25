Weekend Lane Closures on Gilmore Bridge From July 27 to September

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that there will be lane closures on the Gilmore Bridge, which carries traffic on Austin Street between Boston and Cambridge, beginning on the weekend of July 27, and continuing on weekends only through September 2019.

These lane closures will be implemented each weekend from approximately 8 a.m., Saturday, through 5 a.m., Monday. During these weekends, one lane of travel will be open in each direction, which will enable crews to safely and effectively conduct bridge repair operations.

As always, work is being conducted in ways that minimize impacts on the traveling public and local community. For example, jackhammering will only be conducted during daytime hours.

The full scope of work includes repairing the concrete deck, installing deck joints, milling, and paving. Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.