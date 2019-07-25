Charlestown’s Leigh Ann Steele Joins NEMPAC Board of Directors

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) welcomed Leigh Ann Steele to its Board of Directors this month.

Steele, of Charlestown, was elected a member on June 5, 2019, and will proudly serve a three-year term on the neighborhood arts organization’s board.

Over the past few years, NEMPAC has expanded its’ programming into Charlestown, increasing its partnerships with local schools including the Harvard Kent, Warren-Prescott, and the Good Shepherd School as well as with the Charlestown Working Theater. The organization looks forward to continuing to expand on its programming, serve more members of the Charlestown community, and is fortunate to have a Charlestown Resident on its board to represent the neighborhood.

“I am honored to be serving on NEMPAC’s board of directors, and I look forward to helping them move forward with their mission of bringing music and performing arts into our community,” said Steele. “Being a music school and performance hub, I believe their programs play a vital role in connecting our neighborhood and bringing music into our schools. As a parent and Charlestown resident, I am thrilled to see them expand their efforts into Charlestown.”

Steele is a long-time resident of Charlestown, where she lives with her husband and three children. Over the past 20 years, she has held marketing and product management positions at several firms including Fidelity, John Hancock, and State Street. More recently, she co-founded Rye Beach Yoga and became the director of marketing and operations. Additionally, Leigh Ann is an active volunteer with Girls Who Code and the Warren-Prescott School. She graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. in Economics and she earned an MBA from the Sloan School of Management at MIT. She happily discovered NEMPAC when her daughter became a music student in 2016. Since then, she has been impressed with NEMPAC’s mission and commitment to the surrounding community. As an ardent supporter of music and performing arts, she is honored to join the board of directors and to help further NEMPAC’s mission.

“NEMPAC is not only growing our student population, but we are also expanding our Board of Directors with the newest member, Leigh Ann Steele, a resident of Charlestown,” says NEMPAC Board President Dianne Royle. “Thank you, Leigh Ann, for joining our NEMPAC family. We are excited to work with you.”