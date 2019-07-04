Tickets on Sale for Murphy’s Boxing Event at Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor is hosting Murphy’s Boxing next championship match on Friday, July 12. This is the first ticketed event to be hosted at the newly opened $2.6 billion resort.

“We’re happy to bring the excitement of sports entertainment to Encore Boston Harbor, and introduce our Las Vegas-style events to the roots of Boston,” said Bob DeSalvio, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “Murphy’s Boxing brings some of the most talented fighters to our local stage presented with classic Boston grit. Can’t-miss nights like these will be a signature component to the resort and casino.”

Headlining the main event is Stoneham resident, Greg Vendetti (21-3-1, 12 KOs) who will take on New Jersey-based contender, Michael Anderson (17-2-1, 12 KOs) for the IBA World Title.

The dual co-main events will feature four junior welterweights, who will risk their records in two high stakes showdowns that will send the winners into prospect status.

And in an all-Irish battle, Murphy’s Boxing’s Ray Moylette (11-1, 4 KOs), who hails from Islandeady, will take on Dublin’s Larry Fryers (10-1, 3 KOs) for the New England Super Lightweight title. And then, the battle of the unbeaten power punchers as Venezuelan Olympian Luis Arcon Diaz (7-0, 7 KOs) takes on Irish rising star Niall O’Connor (5-0, 4 KOs).

“We’re happy to have a new home for Murphy’s Boxing in the Boston area with Encore Boston Harbor,” says Ken Casey, Murphy’s Boxing founder and promoter. “The region’s excitement surrounding the opening of the resort only adds to the already electric atmosphere of Murphys Boxing fight nights.”

The undercard features a who’s who of Boston area-based fighters including: Holbrook’s Mike Ohan Jr. (9-0, 5 KOs), Mansfield resident James Perella (3-0, 3 KOs), South Boston’s Joe Farina (6-1, 4 KOs), and Quincy’s Paddy Irwin (4-0, 3 KOs). Irish-born Irwin, who has a massive following in Boston’s Irish community, will return to the ring for the first time in almost two years.

Encore Boston Harbor will host Murphy’s Boxing fight night on Friday, July 12. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Murphys Boxing was founded by Dropkick Murphys’ frontman, Ken Casey, in 2014. In just five short years, Murphy’s Boxing has become the premier boxing promoter in the New England area and one of the hottest young promotions in the country.

Murphy’s Boxing’s current roster features world ranked contenders like Mark DeLuca, Charles Foster, Abraham Nova, Greg Vendetti, Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan and undefeated prospects like Niall Kennedy, Carlos Gongora, William Foster III and more.