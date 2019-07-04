Charlestown Comments on New Massport CEO

By John Lynds and Seth Daniel

Last Thursday, the MassPort Board voted 5-2 to confirm Massport’s Port Director Lisa Weiland as the Port Authority’s new CEO – a vote that came down to two candidates, including Weiland and current Boston Planning and Development Director Brian Golden.

Weiland replaces Thomas Glynn as CEO who stepped down in November. Massport’s CFO John Pranckevicius has filled in as CEO since the nationwide search began last year.

Massport board member John Nucci and Massport board chair Lee Evangelidis were the two that voted for the BPDA’s Golden.

“On the one hand I’m disappointed because I think that Brian (Golden) would’ve brought fresh eyes to Massport and would have been a great consensus builder in the community,” said Nucci after the vote Thursday. “On the other hand, Lisa (Weiland) will work herself into the job just fine and I will support her thoroughly as we move ahead.”

Both elected officials in Charlestown said they looked forward to working with Weiland on Charlestown issues. MassPort holds significant land and property along the Mystic River in Charlestown, and operates the AutoPort there, as well as other industries.

“I’m excited to work with the new CEO,” said Councilor Lydia Edwards. “I think a fresh set of eyes and perspective are a good thing. Hopefully we can discuss the DPA, the Little Mystic and additional forms of mitigation that benefit Charlestown residents.”

State Rep. Dan Ryan said he was glad the Board chose someone with experience in the Port.

“I congratulate Ms. Wieland on her appointment as MassPort CEO,” he said. “I look forward to working with her on many pressing issues that Charlestown and Chelsea are facing. I’m glad the selection committee chose someone with experience in our port and with our neighborhoods. We’ll be able to get right to work.”

In 2016 the Massport board voted to promote Weiland from Acting Port Director to Port Director.

Wieland has served as the Acting Port Director since March of 2015 and previously as Maritime’s Chief Administrative Officer. As Port Director, she oversees planning, development, marketing, operations, security, financial management, administration and maintenance of all of Massport’s non-aviation properties, which includes all of the properties in Charlestown. Before joining the Maritime team, Wieland served in several roles at Massport, including the Director of HR Strategy & Employment and the Director of Corporate Planning and Analysis. Wieland has been with Massport since 2006.

Prior to her employment with Massport, Wieland worked as a consultant for Bain & Company serving health care and consumer products clients, and for CNN in various news and political assignments. She received her B.A. from UCLA in Political Science, and her M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.