Townie Tidbits

By Sal Giarratani

Rain or No Rain, It’s the Bunker Hill Day Parade

The forecast for Sunday, June 16, looked interesting. It was supposed to rain later in the afternoon and be pretty cloudy in the morning. But you can never bank on those meteorologists on radio or TV. The streets of Charlestown were packed with folks because in Charlestown, they hold the parade come hell or high water.

The parade turned out great from beginning to end as everyone just went into denial over the rain and enjoyed the town’s celebration. Tradition doesn’t cower to the weather; only the parade matters.

This year’s parade was dedicated to the memory of the late Commander Bob Gillen and also honored the 100th anniversary of the founding of the JW Conway American Legion Post 26, which was founded on June 17, 1919.

Remember: without June 17, they’d be no July 4!