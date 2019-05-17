Guest Op-ed: How We’re Investing in Charlestown

By Mayor Martin J. Walsh

Every spring, we release our Capital Investment Plan which funds the critical improvements to our infrastructure and facilities in Boston over a five-year period. It is a reflection of our priorities, and is guided by the voices of over 15,000 residents who offered input for our citywide plan, Imagine Boston 2030. Our Capital Plan funds the essentials of community life — our schools, streets, libraries, and parks, including climate and resilience projects. It’s a commitment to all those who call Boston home and to our future generations.

Here in the Charlestown, we’re making investments across a wide range of projects, including parks and open space, streets and transportation, our schools’ infrastructure, and our delivery of City services.

Our largest investment here is also one of our most important. We are making a $30 million commitment for Phase 1 & 2 renovations of the Bunker Hill Housing Development, offering important renovations to this complex. This investment is the first time in the City’s history that City bond dollars have been invested directly into a BHA project.

In our capital plan, we are also investing $2.4 million in equitable and accessible open spaces and parks — $1.4 million will go to renovations to Edwards Playground including safety surfacing, site furnishings, upgraded utilities and pathways. The other $1 million will be used for design work that will lead to major upgrades to Ryan Playground. These upgrades include work to the ball fields, playgrounds, basketball area, harbor walk, and lighting. Ryan Playground will also receive investments in green infrastructure which will mitigate flooding caused by sea level rises.

The City of Boston is also investing $4.5 million for a full building renovation to Engine 50, the fire station in Charlestown. The building will receive exterior masonry work and upgrades to building systems.

In addition to this, we are investing $2.8 million to rehabilitate the vital Cambridge Street Bridge.

We are also investing in the students and athletes for Charlestown, with $3 million for artificial turf field replacements. These investments include turf replacement for Charlestown High School.

Now that we’ve submitted Boston’s budget, where do we go from here? First, to the City Council, where it will be reviewed and adjusted as necessary. After it’s gone through that process and secured approval, it will go into effect, starting in July 2020 and running throughout the next 12 months. We hope you will continue to provide your valuable input on what we as a city can do to raise up your community. If you’d like to learn more about the Capital Plan and how this budget was created, please go to budget.boston.gov.

Martin J. Walsh is the Mayor of Boston.