City, Rep. Dan Ryan to Host Traffic Meeting Ahead of Casino Opening, Summer Work

City officials asked this week that the community join elected officials for a public meeting regarding transportation in the Sullivan Square area. During this meeting, the community will receive updates on current and future construction and transportation plans from various departments and organizations, including but not limited to: BTD, MassDOT, MBTA Green Line Extension Project, Encore Casino, and locally elected officials. There will also be time at the end of the meeting for questions to be answered.

This meeting will be held at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St, on Thursday, May 23 from 6-8 p.m.