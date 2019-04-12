Paul Revere’s Ride Comes to City Square Monday, April 15

The annual Paul Revere Ride will take place on Monday, April 15, as old Mr. Revere will proceed across the North Washington Street Bridge from the North End around 9:30 a.m., arriving in City Square for a ceremony at approximately 9:50 a.m.

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. officially, said Grace Bloodwell of the Friends of City Square.

Revere and his horse, Brown Beauty will pause in City Square as Tom Coots of the Charlestown Militia reads Longfellow’s classic poem. Coots will be acting as Deacon Larkin, who was known to have given Revere his horse near City Square.

The Charlestown Mother’s Association (CMA) will also be getting into the celebration once again.

The CMA will be in City Square Park from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. There will be no bike parade this year, but the group will meet in the park for a historical scavenger hunt, as well as prizes and snacks.