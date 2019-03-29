Alford Street Bridge: Travel Lanes Open Earlier than Expected

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that crews will re-open all travel lanes on the Alford Street Bridge in Boston beginning on Thursday, March 28, a month earlier than scheduled, so that there will be two lanes of travel open in each direction during morning and evening peak commuting hours.

Crews will continue to implement lane closures during off-peak hours as needed to complete the remaining construction operations.

The bridge was reduced to one lane of travel in each direction in October 2018, and was expected to remain in this configuration 24/7 through the end of April 2019.

These impacts have allowed crews to safely and effectively conduct bridge deck replacement operations.

The Alford Street Bridge is a City of Boston owned structure that carries traffic on Route 99 over the Mystic River. This work period was selected with input from key stakeholders including the United States Coast Guard. The Mystic River channel must be closed to marine traffic during bridge deck replacement operations, and marine traffic volumes are lowest during this time frame.

As always, work will be conducted in ways that help minimize the impact on the local community and traveling public. MassDOT encourages the public to be mindful of these traffic impacts. Those traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.