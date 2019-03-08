For the Record

•Filing for Exemptions or Tax Deferrals

The City has many tax relief programs for homeowners who occupy their property as their principal residence. These include residential exemptions, personal exemptions, and a tax deferral program for seniors.

The online applications for exemptions and tax deferrals are available through Assessing Online starting January 1, 2019. Follow the instructions on Assessing Online to find applications for your property.

The Fiscal Year 2019 filing deadline for exemptions and tax deferrals is April 1, 2019.

• Successlink Summer Jobs

Mayor Walsh’s Youth Jobs Program provides entry-level employment experience to more than 3,500 youth. Youth work at more than 200 community-based organizations. These jobs give youth experiences that are engaging and meaningful. They also prepare them to enter the workforce later in life. SuccessLink is the online tool that enables Boston youth to register for the jobs program. You can register for a 2019 summer job from February 27 until April 12.

•Hood Park Meeting

A public meeting, hosted by the BPDA, to share updates to the revised Hood Park Master Plan project as a result of public review process to date.

When: Monday, March 11, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Cambridge College, Town Commons 1403, 500 Rutherford Ave.

•Charlestown EMS Parcels

A meeting, hosted by the BPDA, to discuss a parcel in Charlestown that currently houses EMS Station 15. The parcel address is 512 Main St.

Where: The Schrafft Center, 529 Main St.

When: Tuesday, March 12, 6 p.m.

•Join MassDOT Secretary Stephanie Pollack, Boston Transportation Commissioner Gina Fiandaca, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria, and Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone to learn about the transportation recommendations for this area and the next steps to improve mobility.

The Lower Mystic Regional Working Group (LMRWG) has been studying options to improve transportation in an area encompassing parts of Boston, Everett, and Somerville and centered on the transportation hub of Sullivan Square, which has seen considerable development activity in recent years.

The LMRWG was formed by MassDOT to study the effects these future developments may have on the entire area, identify opportunities to improve mobility, and to develop short- and long-term transportation infrastructure and policy recommendations for improving transportation in and around Sullivan Square.

The meeting will take place on March 14, 10:30 a.m., at the Charlestown Knights of Columbus.

•Abutters Meeting for 146-146A Bunker Hill St.

A meeting to discuss legalizing the occupancy as to reflect real-estate bill. Change from a one family to a two family. Existing condition, no work is to be done. Has been used as a two-family for years.

When: Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m.

Where: 146-146A Bunker Hill St.

•Warren Prescott School Dates

March 13 – School Site Council Meeting

March 22 – BPS – District Choice Application Due (Round 2)

April 6 – Annual Fundraiser Spring Fling, 7 p.m. Boston Beer Works.

• Community Health Needs Survey

Please share your experiences and opinions on the health of Boston. A group of community organizations, health centers, hospitals, and the Boston Public Health Commission is gathering data to understand the health needs and strengths of Boston to plan for future services and programs and better coordination among organizations. Please click on the link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/bostonchna to share your experiences and opinions by March 5 to shape these efforts.

•Charlestown NEW Health will be holding nutrition workshops in the new year with Luisa Siniscalchi at noon in the NEWHealth, 15 Tufts St., Charlestown. The meetings will take place Feb. 14 (Healthy Valentine’s Day). For more info call (857) 238-1176.