Neighborhood Round Up

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

This week the Harvest on Vine Food Pantry is requesting boxes of cereal, beef stew and soup for a hot meal and cans of coffee. Any donation of non-perishable foods that you could make would also be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314

Join “E” Inc. for ‘Third Thursdays’

New Science Fun Nights for Ages 5 to 7 (and their parents). Have you ever tried to pick up a periwinkle while it is in lockdown? Have you ever watched a sea star drill hole? This March, “e” inc. is launching Third Thursdays – at the “e” inc. Emporium — with each 3rd Thursday focused on a different science topic. The first fun night will be held on March 21, from 6 to 7:15 and is a event of investigation about the: ‘Ocean’s Rocky Shore Habitat.’ “e” inc. staff educators will introduce a sweet science investigation including a story about how the Ocean tide pools work, followed by a fun art activity to take home. Third Thursdays will begin at 6 p.m. at the “e” inc. headquarters at 114 16th Street in the Navy Yard. (Last street before the bridge). Registration is online at www.einc-action.org. We are limited to 15. The fee for Third Thursdays will be $5 per kid-let. Parents are free. (In all likelihood, we will serve some cheese, crackers, and wine for parents and we invite you to make your own rocky shores model).

Register for Spring League Softball

Girls Softball is currently holding registration and weekly training for the Spring League. There are teams and training for ages 4 – 14. Registration and clinics are held on Mondays at the Harvard Kent School Gym, 50 Bunker Hill Street. Sessions go from 6-7 p.m. for ages 4-9 and from 7-8 p.m. for ages 10-14. Spring team rosters will be finalized by March 24th and outdoor practice begins on Tuesday April 2nd. Last year the Spring teams had a great run in the 10U and 12U. The 10U made it to the Championship finals! The Spring League is very helpful to our Summer League players and so is open gym, so get signed up and get some drills under their belts.

Any questions contact Jack Schievink 617-201-4507 or email [email protected]

Free afternoon BINGO at Zelma Lacey House

Stop by the Zelma Lacey House for free BINGO on March 8 at 3 p.m. Hosted by Tabitha Jones of the Zelma Lacey House with Beverly Gibbons from The Golden Age Center as caller. There will be 10 games, great prizes and tasty refreshments. All are welcome, bring a friend! Players must be 21 years or older. The Zelma Lacey House is located at 9 West School Street.

Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard Winter Warm-Up

All are welcome to the 2019 Winter Warm-Up hosted by the Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard. This annual event is a chance to celebrate and honor community leaders, meet elected officials and socialize with neighbors. There will be light refreshments, beer & wine and raffles as well. This year’s Warm-Up will be held on Thursday, March 14 from 6-8 p.m at DC Beane Building 125, in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

The Boston Massacre: 249 Years Later

Join the Charlestown Historical Society and special guest Professor Robert Allison from Suffolk University for a lively discussion about what really happened on March 5, 1770 and its impact on the American Revolution. This event will take place on Wednesday, March 13 at 6 p.m. at the Bunker Hill Museum, 43 Monument Sq.

Night for AVA Considine



“It’s cancer.” Those are two words an individual never wants to hear in their lifetime. Two words that will place your life in complete turbulence. Two words that take you on a journey that you had always heard of but hoped you would never be on, especially when it is not your journey, but your child’s. Our “journey” began Nov. 13, 2017, when our then two and half year-old daughter, Ava Considine, was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of pediatric cancer.

That is why we would like to invite everyone to a Night for Neuroblastoma! Come join family, friends and neighbors on Saturday, March 16, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford St, and help raise funds to be donated to the childhood cancer organization Beat Nb. Any type of donation or support would be helpful towards the cause, whether it is time, sponsorship, or raffle donations. (Tickets are $25/person, and are extremely limited as the time is very close to being sold out!)

If interested in tickets or donating raffle prizes, please RSVP for this event and contact: Ayla Considine: (857)-445-5644, Dan Considine: (617)-233-3067, Shannon Considine: (617)-872-5369, Patty Ann Woods: (617)-201-4784.

Tickets will be: $25/each. Tables: $250 (10 seats per table).

The Warren Prescott School presents Honk!

All are invited to attend Warren Prescott’s production of HONK! on March 8th, 9th and 10th at Warren Prescott School. Tickets can be purchased at www.showtickets4u/events/WPHONK for $12.50 each.

HONK! is sponsored by the Warren Prescott Foundation – 501 c 3