Police Briefs 01-24-2019

Charlestown beat

Larceny from a Building

01/15/19 – A victim on O’Reilly Way reported unknown person(s) stole his Mac tablet from his home. The suspect might have been a friend of the victim, and the matter is under investigation.

Violation of the Auto Laws

01/17/19 – As a result of a traffic stop on Polk Street, an individual was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Vandalism

01/18/19 – A victim on Pleasant Street reported a male suspect threw a frozen plastic water bottle through the window of his residence. Officers were able to locate the suspect, who was placed under arrest, and will be charged accordingly.

Trespassing

01/18/19 – As a result of a radio call to Main Street for a disturbance, an individual was placed under arrest for trespassing.