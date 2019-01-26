Neighborhood round Up

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALE

Stock up on your favorite Girl Scout cookies for the Super Bowl! The Charlestown Girl Scouts will be selling Girl Scout cookies the following dates and times at tables in the neighborhood. Saturday, Jan. 26 and Sunday Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in front of The Cooperative Bank on Main Street. Then, on Saturday Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Bunker Hill Mall by the Post Office.

Upcoming Hood Park meetings

There will be a Sustainability & Resiliency on January 24, 2019 at 6pm at the Community Center at Mishawum Park, 95 Dunstable St. There will be a PDA/Development Plan meeting on January 31, at 6 p.m. at 500 Rutherford Avenue, North Entrance.

Artists Group Flea Market

The StoveFactory Gallery presents the “Greatest Artist Flea Market EVER,” Artists and Art Lovers will be selling artwork, supplies, gadgets and more on Saturday and Sunday Jan. 26 and 27 from noon to 5 p.m. at the StoveFactory Gallery, 523 Medford St. in Charlestown. Refreshments will be served, parking is free and the building is handicapped accessible. Great bargains!!!!!

Register for Adult Confirmation Class

Adult Confirmation Classes at St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Parish begin on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m.. If you would like to participate in these classes to prepare for the Sacrament of Confirmation, please contact Sr. Nancy Citro at 617-242-4664 or [email protected]

Financial Education program

Charlestown Resident Alliance invites you to register for a FREE four-session Financial Education program sponsored by Cambridge Savings Bank. All sessions will take place on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m., and a free pizza dinner will be served at 6 p.m.. Jan. 28: Budgeting and Saving. Feb. 4: Managing a Checking Account. Feb. 11: Credit. Feb. 25: Fraud. Where: 55 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown. Register by Jan. 25, to attend: Contact Jenifer Edouard at 857.417.9356 or [email protected] Limited space available. Attend all four sessions for the opportunity to win a prize.

Harvest on Vine Food Pantry

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry requests this week boxes of cereal, cans of beef stew and soups, but any donation of non-perishable foods would be greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.

‘CHARLESTOWN & BEYOND’ STARTS A NEW YEAR

This week’s “Charlestown and Beyond” Show will celebrate a new year on BNN-TV with talk about what lies ahead for the show and it’s dedication to all that is Charlestown. We’ll talk about new shows that are being planned and join guest Eddie Loan as he outlines his plans for future programs. We’ll also announce calendar events and bring you up to date developments on the many construction projects taking place within the town.

Join host Kathy “Cookie” Giordano on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. on BNN-TV Boston Comcast channel 9, RCN channel 15 and Verizon channel 1961. Reruns can be seen on the same TV stations on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. It can also be seen on Youtube at Charlestown and Beyond and Facebook at “Charlestown & Beyond.”

To contact the host go to [email protected] or call her at 617-477-1406 and leave a message.

Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard 2019 Annual Membership Drive

Join the Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard as a new or renewing member and enjoy access to members only benefits at more than 10 local businesses and restaurants. Stay current with Navy Yard and Charlestown developments such as the North Washington Street Bridge replacement and water transportation issues and how they affect you through our website and newsletter. Membership categories are: Individual $25, Family $30, Supporter $50, Patron $100 and Benefactor $250. Corporate memberships are also welcome. Contributions are tax deductible. For more information visit our website www.friendscny.org or email: [email protected] FCNY is an independent, non-profit civic organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors to the Navy Yard while preserving its historic character.

ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR HIRING EVENT

Encore Boston Harbor and State Rep. Dan Ryan will host a Career Information Session on Weds., Jan. 30, at the Harvard-Kent School, from 6-8 p.m. Encore is in the midst of its major hiring barrage and are hiring security officers, cage cashiers, red card reps, traffic attendants, limo drivers, porters, gardeners/florists, uniform attendants, bell attendants, valets, door persons, and slot attendants.

For more info, visit encorebostonjobs.com or call (702) 770-7941.