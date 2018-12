TWIN SANTA VISITS: Shannon (Lundin) White and her husband, Mark White, brought the whole family to see Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the First Church in Charlestown’s Breakfast with Santa and Holiday Bazaar. Big sister Tatum joined the new twins, Brynn and Oliviah, for their first visit to old Santa Claus. The First Church event drew the largest crowd it has seen since beginning the tradition.