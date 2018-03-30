Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tourney Coming

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2018 Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament in partnership with the Boston Bruins on April 17, 18, and 19 during the April public school vacation week.

“Every year, young players from neighborhoods across Boston compete in the Mayor’s Cup Tournament for the title of ‘Boston’s Best,’” said Mayor Walsh. “This is a great competition that many look forward to every year, and I thank the Boston Bruins for their partnership and support and wish this year’s players all the best of luck.”

Additional support is provided by P&G Gillette. Teams will compete in two regions in Mite (ages 7 to 8) and Squirt (ages 9 to 10) divisions. Please note that pre-registration for teams is required with a limit of eight teams per regional division.

Region 1 playoffs will take place Tuesday, April 17, at Fallon Field located at 910 South St. in Roslindale. Region 2 playoffs will take place Wednesday, April 18, at Garvey Playground located at 340 Neponset Ave. in Dorchester. Winning teams will meet for the finals at Ryan Playground, located at 74 Alford St. in Charlestown, on Thursday, April 19.

To register or for more information, please contact Billy Sittig at billy.sittig@boston.gov or call (617) 961-3082.