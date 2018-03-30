Easter At St John’s Church

Holy Week services at St. John’s Episcopal Church continue with a Maundy Thursday potluck supper and service, starting at 6 pm on Thursday, March 29. All are welcome, and it is not necessary to bring a contribution for the meal. Good Friday services will be held on March 30, with a service for children at 4:30 p.m. and the traditional service at 7 p.m. The Great Vigil of Easter, the first celebration of the resurrection, will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, followed by a reception. Easter morning services will be at 8 and 10 a.m. on Sunday April 1, with festive Coffee Hours following both services and an Easter egg hunt for children after the 10 a.m. service. The parish invites the community to join us for any and all of these observances. For more information, contact the church office at 617-242-1272, or see the church’s website, stjohns02129.org.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, located at 27 Devens Street, is a Christian community welcoming all persons, serving Charlestown and surrounding communities. Regular Sunday worship services are at 8 and 10 a.m., with nursery care and children’s programming starting at 9:45 am, and Coffee Hour following. The Rev. Thomas Mousin serves as the rector of the parish.