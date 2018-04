The monthly meeting of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council will be held on Tuesday April 3 at 7 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street. There will be a presentation by Cookie Giordano about the program ‘Charlestown & Beyond’ on BNN-TV. We have also invited the Kennedy Center and the Charlestown Preservation Society to come speak to us about their work in the community. The public is invited to attend.