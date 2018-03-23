Police Briefs 03-22-2018

Charlestown Beat

Vandalism

03/12/18 – A victim on Mystic Street reported unknown person(s) used an object to cut the right front tires of his car. Detectives are investigating.

Violation of the Auto Laws

03/14/18 – As a result of a traffic stop on Terminal Street, an individual was placed under arrest for failure to stop for a police officer and reckless driving.

Vandalism

03/16/18 – A victim on Cook Street reported when he returned home, he observed that the rear window of his home had been broken and a red, stone paver lay nearby. At that time, it appeared no entry was made to the house.