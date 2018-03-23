Townie Tidbits

HOPE ONE AND ALL HAD A HAPPY SAINT PATRICK’S DAY

There will be an Easter Rising Event 1916 at the Irish Social Club in West Roxbury on Sunday, April 8. There will be live music by Margaret Dalton and Erin’s Melody and dancing by O›Shea Chaplin School of Irish Dance. For more information, call Sean Folan at 857-719-6979 or email to seanfolan1916@gmail.com. This event is sponsored by the Sean Folan TV show.

THE SCROUGE OF DRUGS WHAT TO DO?

Charlestown has had drug issues going back decades like so many other Boston neighborhoods and communities surrounding Boston. Too many in the town have fallen for the lure of drugs. Too many have fired their brains from drugs. Too many have died due to drug overdoses.

Thankfully, there are many folks in this town who are trying to help deal with this issue. Peer counseling, more education and just plain talking and listening to one another. I know many who have kicked this habit. It isn›t easy and everyday can be a struggle for them. Help is more available today than it was in past years.

What I am totally opposed to is this idea of so-called safe, supervised injection sites under medical supervision. Do this and we are throwing in the towel, telling users there is no hope for them . Just shoot up here, and in case you overdose, relax, we have your back. Bad message to send.

Let me know what you think of my expressed opinion here. Tell me whether you agree or disagree. Am I missing something or am I on the right track. Raising a white flag just seems like not so good of an idea.

We need to stop reacting and start acting on a strategy to help folks dealing with addiction to drugs. Would we set up safe zone for alcoholics to get drunk on booze? Some can actually cold turkey, but many others need our help not our permission to shoot up. Just thinking out loud here.

FEEDBACK ANYONE???

Your thoughts, ideas or anything else to sal.giarratani@gmail.com.